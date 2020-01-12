Exelixis sees $245M in Q4 revenues

Ahead of its JPM20 presentation, Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces preliminary 2019 results and its outlook for this year.

2019: Q4 and full-year revenues expected to be ~$245M and ~$972M, respectively. Product sales should be ~$200M and ~$765M, respectively.

Final results will be released on Wednesday, February 26, after the close.

2020 guidance: Revenues: $850M - 900M; product sales (cabozantinib): $725M - 775M.

Selected 2020 milestones:

Topline data from Phase 3 Checkmate 9ER study of cabozantinib + Opdivo (nivolumab) in treatment-naïve advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma expected in H1.

Preliminary data from Phase 3 COSMIC-311 study of cabozantinib in patients with radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who have progressed after up to two VEGF receptor-targeted therapies (and the completion of enrollment) expected in H2.

Complete enrollment in Phase 3 COSMIC-312 study of cabozantinib + Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib) in H1. Analysis of progression-free survival and interim overall survival could happen in H2.

#JPM20