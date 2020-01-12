Aquestive avoids potential roadblock to U.S. approval of Libervant

Investors in Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) can breathe a bit easier on the potential FDA nod for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film for the potential treatment of intermittent stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient’s usual seizure pattern in epilepsy patients at least six years old.

The FDA has rejected a Citizen's Petition seeking, among other things, a delay on approving Neurelis' Valtoco (diazepam nasal spray) for the same indication. The agency OK'd the product on January 10, confirming that it will approve products under the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway without proof of bioequivalence with the proviso that "relative bioavailability" to the reference drug has been demonstrated.

Aquestive completed its Libervant application in early December 2019.