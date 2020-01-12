Baxter announces preliminary 2019 results

On a preliminary basis, Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) expects Q4 and full-year sales of ~$3.0B and ~$11.4B, respectively.

Operating margin should be above guidance of 15.2 - 15.9% of sales.

2020 guidance: Sales growth: 4 - 5%; operating margin: 17 - 18%. More detailed guidance will be released when it reports Q4 and 2019 results which will be later than usual due to its ongoing internal investigation into certain intra-company transactions aimed at generating non-operating foreign exchange gains or avoiding losses (first disclosed in October 2019).

