Siemens to support controversial Australian coal project

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says it will move ahead with a controversial contract to supply signaling systems to Adani's coal mine in Australia's Queensland state, brushing aside criticism from climate activists.

Siemens will establish a sustainability committee that will have the power to stop or escalate projects, but it will continue with the Adani contract, CEO Joe Kaeser says, seeing "no legally and economically responsible way to unwind the contract without neglecting fiduciary duties."

Environmental activists slam the decision, and the Galilee Blockade protest group that has disrupted the operations of companies linked to Adani's mine says it will target Siemens.