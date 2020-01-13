Ford's China vehicle sales plunge 26%

Ford (NYSE:F) continues to be plagued by troubles in China, where a broader economic downturn has dented consumer demand, though German and Japanese automakers have grabbed more market share.

Ford's China vehicles sales fell for the third year in a row in 2019, by 26.1%, after tanking 37% in 2018, and 6% in 2017.

"The pressure from the external environment and downward trend of the industry volume will continue in 2020, and we will put more efforts into strengthening our product lineup."