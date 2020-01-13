Ford's China vehicle sales plunge 26%

Ford (NYSE:F) continues to be plagued by troubles in China, where a broader economic downturn has dented consumer demand, though German and Japanese automakers have grabbed more market share.
Ford's China vehicles sales fell for the third year in a row in 2019, by 26.1%, after tanking 37% in 2018, and 6% in 2017.
"The pressure from the external environment and downward trend of the industry volume will continue in 2020, and we will put more efforts into strengthening our product lineup."
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on F