Walmart sacks 50+ executives in India

Facing challenges in expanding its wholesale business in India, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is restructuring in the country as it focuses more on retail and business e-commerce.

Eight of the 56 executives fired were in "senior management" roles and the rest from middle or lower management.

"We are also looking for ways to operate more efficiently, which requires us to review our corporate structure to ensure that we are organized in the right way," Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer said in a statement.