Futures begin week on right foot

After briefly topping the 29,000 milestone on Friday, the Dow looks set to firmly regain the level today as futures start the week with a 100-point advance .

The blue-chip market benchmark has now gained 10,676 points since election day 2016 as the historic bull market tears higher in the new year.

More movement will likely be seen during week. Earnings season kicks off with major Wall Street banks, while investors will get details of the "Phase One" trade agreement with China.