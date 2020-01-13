Sterling falls below $1.30 on rate cut signs

Sterling fell 0.6% to $1.2975 overnight, leaving it nearly 2% lower since the start of the year.

Gertjan Vlieghe, an external monetary policy committee member, is the latest to signal he would vote for an interest rate cut later this month if data doesn't show the U.K. economy is picking up.

Another external MPC member, Silvana Tenreyro, signaled similar sentiment on Friday, while Bank of England Governor Mark Carney floated the idea of lower rates last week.

