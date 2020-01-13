New estimate for 737 MAX compensation: $8B

According to a paper prepared for the industry by veteran aviation economist Chris Tarry, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is facing a bill of more than $8B in compensation for airlines whose 737 MAX aircraft are grounded or undelivered, with the bill rising by $1B every month.

The compensation bill - for 371 aircraft that were grounded and 394 undelivered planes - is well ahead of the $4.9B provision that Boeing set aside last year to recompense airlines (when it assumed the MAX would be in the air by late 2019 or early 2020).