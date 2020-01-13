New Fortress Energy announces $800M term loan facility

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has announced $800M three-year term loan facility provided by certain funds and accounts managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

The loans issued under the facility will bear interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus 6.25%, subject to a 1.50% LIBOR floor and annual increases in the interest rate spread.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the development and construction of the company’s energy infrastructure projects around the world, and to repay an existing $500M term loan facility in full.