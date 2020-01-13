Axsome in-licenses U.S. rights to Pfizer's reboxetine

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) inks an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for U.S. rights to reboxetine, the active ingredient in AXS-12, its candidate for narcolepsy.

The deal also includes exclusive U.S. rights to esreboxetine, now called AXS-14, for the potential treatment of fibromyalgia.

Under the terms of the contract, Pfizer will receive $3M upfront, up to $323M in milestones and tiered mid-single-to-low-double digit royalties on net sales. It will also receive $8M in Axsome common stock and the right of first negotiation for any future strategic transactions involving AXS-12 and AXS-14.

Axsome will host a conference call today at 8:30 am to discuss the agreement.