Novocure announces preliminary 2019 results and corporate update

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) reports operating statistics and preliminary net revenues for Q4 and FY 2019.

Net revenue for Q4 and FY 2019 is expected to be $99.2M and $351.3M, respectively.

There were 2,909 active patients at Dec. 31, 2019, representing 22% growth compared to Dec. 31, 2018.

Prescriptions received in Q4 and FY 2019 were 1,380 and 5,371, respectively.

Novocure further provides anticipated clinical milestones:

Interim analysis of phase 3 LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer in H2 2020 and final data expected in 2022.

Data from phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer and phase 3 METIS trial in brain metastases in 2021.

Interim analysis of phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer in 2021 with final data anticipated in 2022.

Interim analysis of phase 3 INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer in 2022 and final data in 2024.

Novocure will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Q4 and FY 2019 financial results at 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

#JPM20