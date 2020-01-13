Laredo Petroleum prices upsized offering of $1B senior notes in two tranches

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) has priced $600M of 9.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $400M of 10.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a registered underwritten offering for a total of $1B (up from $900M).

The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on July 15, 2020.

The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance its $450M of 5 5/8% senior unsecured notes due January 2022 and $350M of 6 1/4% senior unsecured notes due March 2023 through tender offers or, if applicable, redemptions, and to pay tender premiums and fees and the fees and expenses related to the offering and for general corporate purposes.