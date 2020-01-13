Acasti Pharma's pain is Amarin's gain, up 12% premarket

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) craters 60% premarket on modest volume (thus far) in response to unsuccessful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TRILOGY 1, evaluating lead candidate CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

CaPre failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in terms of reducing triglyceride levels. Specifically, the median reduction in the CaPre arm was 30.5% versus 27.5% in the control arm at week 12. The mean reductions in patients on background statin therapy were 42.2% and 31.5%, respectively, at week 12.

At week 26, the end of the study, the median reduction of triglycerides in CaPre group was 36.7% compared to 28.0% in the placebo group.

None of the differences reached statistical significance.

Data on all secondary and exploratory endpoints should be available by quarter-end.

Top line results from a second Phase 3, TRILOGY 2, should be reported in mid-February.