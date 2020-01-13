Israel grounds Tesla's Autopilot - Calcalist

Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety has decided to ground Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot, the self-driving system installed in all of the company’s vehicles.

Autonomous driving is still not approved in Israel, while a series of fatal accidents involving Tesla cars over the past few years has ignited a federal investigation in the U.S.

It was only last week that Tesla reportedly leased a 2,000-square-meter showroom in Tel Aviv, though it continues to maintain a pop-up shop at the city's Ramat Aviv Mall.