Verona Pharma up 59% premarket on positive ensifentrine data

Thinly traded nano cap Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is up 59% premarket on modest volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead drug ensifentrine or placebo as an add-on treatment to tiotropium (Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Respimat) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The study met the primary endpoint of improved lung function as measured by the improvement in peak forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) at week 4 in patients receiving ensifentrine added on to tiotropium compared to placebo added on to tiotropium. The primary objective was achieved at all doses tested.

The results support dose selection for Phase 3 studies.