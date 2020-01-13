Tilly's lowers guidance after disappointing holiday sales tally

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reports comparable sales during the nine-week holiday period fell 2.0%.

"Following a strong Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, our business experienced an unexpected deceleration in net sales and store traffic during the second and third weeks of December, resulting in a disappointing 2019 holiday season overall," notes Tilly's CEO, Ed Thomas.

Total holiday sales were up 1.1%.

Tilly's now expects Q4 comparable store net sales to fall by 2% to 3% vs. +3.3% consensus and EPS to land in a range of $0.18-0.20 vs. $0.30 consensus and $0.29-0.32 prior view.

#ICR20