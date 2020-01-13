Lilly's Tyvyt + Alimta successful in lung cancer study

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces positive results from a China-based Phase 3 clinical trial, ORIENT-11, evaluating the combination of Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum-based chemo for the first-line treatment of advanced/recurrent nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsqNSCLC), without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement.

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival based on an interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

No new safety signals were observed.

The trial is being conducted by sentilimab development partner Innovent Biologics. A marketing application in China is next up.

Additional data will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.