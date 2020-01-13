Adaptimmune's SPEAR T-cell platform delivers initial responses in four solid tumors; shares up 60% premarket
Jan. 13, 2020 7:07 AM ETAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)ADAPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is up 60% premarket after reporting two confirmed Partial Responses (PRs) – one in a patient with liver cancer and one in a patient with melanoma.
- There are also two unconfirmed PRs – one in a patient with gastro‑esophageal junction cancer and one in a patient with head and neck cancer. These data further confirm the potential of company’s SPEAR T-cell platform for patients with multiple solid tumors.
- A decrease of 100% and 42% in target lesions was observed in a patient with hepatocellular carcinoma and metastatic rectal mucosal melanoma, respectively.
- A decrease of 42% and 36% in target lesions was seen in a patient with metastatic gastro-esophageal junction cancer and head and neck cancer treated in the expansion phase of the Phase 1 ADP A2M4 trial, respectively.
- #JPM20