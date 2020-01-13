Denny's backs prior guidance

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reaffirms guidance and provides an update on its refranchising strategy.

The restaurant operator says Q4 domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 1.7%. Same-store sales were up 0.5% at company restaurants and rose 1.8% at domestic franchised restaurants.

Denny's reiterates its full year 2019 guidance expectations for adjusted EBITDA of $93M to $96M vs. $95M consensus.

Denny's says it opened 30 restaurants during FY19 and completed 144 remodels. Additionally, Denny's sold 105 company restaurants to franchisees during the fiscal year to substantially complete the refranchising strategy.

Source: Press Release

#ICR20