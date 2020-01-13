Brookfield Renewable makes bid for TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) +8.3% pre-market after saying it received an unsolicited proposal from Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to buy all outstanding shares it does not already own; BEP already holds a ~62% stake in TERP.

BEP is offering consideration equivalent to 0.36 of a unit for each TERP share, which would value TERP at $17.31/share, an 11% premium to TERP's closing price on Jan. 10.

TERP says it has formed a special committee to evaluate the proposal, which would value the company at nearly $4B.