ObsEva up 7% premarket on Nolasiban deal in China

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Yuyuan BioScience Technology have entered into a sublicense agreement to develop and commercialize nolasiban for improving clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Under the terms of the agreement, Yuyuan has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize nolasiban in the PRC. Both the companies will fund all activities starting with funding and conducting a Phase 1 study and a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept study in China.

Obseva will retain worldwide rights to the product outside of the PRC.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Nolasiban (previously known as OBE001), is an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist which was licensed from Merck KGaA.