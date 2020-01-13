Cott to buy Primo Water in deal valued at $775M
Jan. 13, 2020 7:27 AM ETCott Corporation (COT), PRMWPRMW, COTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) +26.2% pre-market after Cott Corp. (NYSE:COT) agrees to acquire the company for $14/share in cash and stock, which values PRMW at $775M.
- Under the deal terms, each PRMW share would be exchanged for $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 COT shares, or for $14.00 in cash or 1.0229 COT shares.
- Cott says it will rebrand under the Primo Water name to reflect its move away from its coffee and tea division as part of a transition into a pure-play water company.