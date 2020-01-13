Bausch Health sees cash flow ops as high as $1.6B in 2019

Highlights from Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) presentation at JPM20:

2019: Revenue growth should be above mid-point of guidance. Cash flow ops should be $1.5B - 1.6B (more than $1B will be used to pay down debt and/or fund "bolt-on" acquisitions).

R&D investments up ~15% versus 2018.

"Significant Seven" sales expected to about double.

2020 objectives/catalysts:

B + L:

Launch SiHy daily, enhanced enVista Toric and preloaded enVista in U.S.

EM-100 approval.

Refile Xipere application.

Salix:

Launch probiotic.

Several key data readouts.

Ortho Dermatologics:

Duobrii full-year launch.

Launch Arazlo in H1.

Launch Solodyn and BenzEFoam on dermatology.com.

Expand Thermage FLX globally.

#JPM20