Bausch Health sees cash flow ops as high as $1.6B in 2019

Highlights from Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) presentation at JPM20:
2019: Revenue growth should be above mid-point of guidance. Cash flow ops should be $1.5B - 1.6B (more than $1B will be used to pay down debt and/or fund "bolt-on" acquisitions).
R&D investments up ~15% versus 2018.
"Significant Seven" sales expected to about double.
2020 objectives/catalysts:
B + L:
Launch SiHy daily, enhanced enVista Toric and preloaded enVista in U.S.
EM-100 approval.
Refile Xipere application.
Salix:
Launch probiotic.
Several key data readouts.
Ortho Dermatologics:
Duobrii full-year launch.
Launch Arazlo in H1.
Launch Solodyn and BenzEFoam on dermatology.com.
Expand Thermage FLX globally.
#JPM20
