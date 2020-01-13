Emergent Biosolutions reports preliminary 2019 results and FY20 guidance

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) reports FY19 prelim revenue in the range of $1.1B-$1.5B against prior guidance of $1.06B-$1.14B, consensus estimate of $1.1B.

FY19 gross margin in the range of 56-58% up 200-400 bps from prior year.

FY19 net income in the range of $53M-$63M down from prior guidance of $80M-$110M.

FY19 adj. net income in the range of $150M-$160M.

FY19 adj. EBITDA in the range of $280M-$290M.

FY20 revenue in the range of $1.18B-$1.28B; adj. net income $160M-$210M; and adj. EBITDA of $300M-$360M.

