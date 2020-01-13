Organogenesis Holdings reports preliminary Q4 revenue results

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) says it expects Q4 Net revenue to be between $72.6M to $74.6M (+14% to +17% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $70.39M, comprising of Advanced Wound Care products revenue growth of 14% to 16%; Surgical & Sports Medicine products revenue growth of 18% to 24%; PuraPly products growth of 37% to 40% and non-PuraPly commercially available products revenue growth of 14% to 18%.

For FY2019 Net revenue is expected to be in the range of $258.9M to $260.9M (+34% to +35% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $256.75M.

#JPM20