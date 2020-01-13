Goldman gears up for push into China

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) five-year plan for boosting its presence in China calls for doubling its workforce in the country to 600, building up a variety of businesses, and taking control of the joint venture it formed with a Chinese securities firm in 2004, Bloomberg reports, citing interviews with senior executives.

“We’re increasingly optimistic that we’re going to have the opportunity to actually move more in the right direction, maybe even faster than we thought,” said Goldman President John Waldron.

Goldman rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Goldman plans to add to its markets, merchant banking, and advisory operations in China and sees "gigantic" growth for managing wealth there.

“The biggest opportunity in China is to be an asset manager for all the savings," Waldron said.

In August, the firm applied to boost its stake in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities to 51% from 33%. And internally, executives talk about owning the whole business as soon as they can.

Goldman reports its Q4 2019 earnings on Tuesday and will hold its first ever Investor Day on Jan. 29.

