Red Robin Gourmet Burgers sets positive outlook

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports traffic fell 3.4% in Q4 as the restaurant operator lapped a period from a year ago with heavy discounting.

On a preliminary basis, Red Robin reports Q4 revenue fell 1.3% to $302.9M vs. $301.4M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $100M to $102M for the full year.

CEO outlook: "This year, we believe that we can achieve low single digit comparable restaurant revenue growth with incremental restaurant-level operating profit offset by pre-opening, marketing and project-related expenses associated with growth initiatives, resulting in restaurant-level margin expansion and flat to slightly positive Adjusted EBITDA compared to 2019. We also anticipate that we can generate $35+ million in free cash flow, reduce debt, and return capital to shareholders. Beginning in 2021, and with our foundation firmly in place, we project mid-single digit comparable restaurant revenue growth, margin expansion, Adjusted EBITDA growth of 10%-15%, $45+ million in free cash flow, along with a further reduction in debt and additional return of capital to shareholders."

#ICR20