Wesco beats out CD&R to buy Anixter in $4.5B cash and stock deal

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) and Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) say their boards have approved a definitive agreement in which WCC will acquire AXE in a deal valued at ~$4.5B.

AXE's prior agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has been terminated, following CD&R's waiver of its matching rights under the agreement.

Under the latest deal terms, WCC will pay the equivalent of $100 per AXE share, including $70 in cash, 0.2397 WCC shares and preferred stock consideration valued at $15.89/share.

Based on transaction structure, WCC shareholders likely would own 84% and AXE shareholders 16% of the combined company.