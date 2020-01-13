Credit Suisse likes Woodward, Hexcel combination

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn gives the all-stock merger a vote of confidence from a long-term strategic angle, with a favorable view toward each business and management team.
He also believes the two companies can better identify and solve key problems surrounding the greenhouse gas footprint of jetliners.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was raised to Outperform from Neutral, with a price target of $91 (from $78). Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral, with a PT of $145 (from $110).
HXL +2.7%; WWD +1.2% premarket
Source: Bloomberg First Word
