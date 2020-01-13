Abercrombie & Fitch reaffirms Q4 outlook

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) says it expects Q4 sales to be in the range of flat to up 2%.

Comparable sales for the holiday period are seen flat to up 2%.

A&F expects its gross profit rate to be down approximately 150 basis points, reflecting a combined adverse impact of 70 basis points from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and anticipated China tariffs.

CEO update: "We are pleased to reaffirm our fourth quarter outlook. We experienced record revenues in the U.S. over Black Friday week, which includes the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, with Hollister setting a new record and momentum at Abercrombie continuing to build, delivering its strongest topline in over five years. For the quarter, we expect Abercrombie comps to outperform Hollister and the U.S. to outperform international. We remain focused on executing to our key transformation initiatives and will provide an update on our progress when we report fourth quarter results."

Source: Press Release