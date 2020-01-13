Zynerba Pharma meets target enrollment in mid-stage Zygel trial; shares up 3% premarket

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has achieved its enrollment target for the 14-week Phase 2 BRIGHT trial of Zygel for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The trial enrolled 36 patients with ASD at a single clinical site in Australia.

Topline results are expected in Q2 2020.

Also, enrollment is ongoing in CONNECT-FX trial of Zygel in Fragile X syndrome and in the Phase 2 INSPIRE trial in 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.

Zygel (cannabidiol (CBD) gel) is the first and only pharmaceutically-manufactured CBD formulated permeation-enhanced clear gel, designed to provide controlled drug delivery into the bloodstream transdermally.