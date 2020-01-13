Emergent Bio receives EMA agreement for chikungunya vaccine candidate

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has received agreement from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to pursue the proposed development plan for its chikungunya virus virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate.

The company has proposed conducting a safety and immunogenicity Phase 3 trial using Serum Neutralizing Antibodies (SNA) as an immune correlate of protection to predict clinical benefit of the vaccine candidate.

Emergent’s CHIKV VLP vaccine candidate is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 parallel-group, dose-finding study of approx. 430 healthy adults at three U.S. sites. It is licensed from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.