New Boeing chief executive takes the reins

New Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO David Calhoun assumes the job today as the planemaker attempts to recover from the worst crisis in its history.

Investors will likely hear from Calhoun for the first time at the end of the month, when Boeing posts results on Jan. 29.

As interim CEO, he's already taken some steps to "get rid of the culture of arrogance," recommending regulators require simulator training for pilots before they resume flying the MAX and authorizing the release of more than 100 pages of damaging internal messages.

On Friday, the board approved a $1.4M annual salary for Calhoun and long-term compensation of $26.5M if he achieves several milestones, including the return to service of the 737 MAX.