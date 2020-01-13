Investors eye Six Flags dividend

B. Riley slashes the price target on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to $43 from $67 amid concerns the theme park operator could cut its dividend due to its lowered revenue expectations. As it stands now the dividend yield on SIX is 9.23%.

Six Flags reported no revenue from China in Q4 and softer than expected season pass and membership sales during the holiday sales period.

Within the theme park sector, Shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) were both lower on Friday as well after the stunner from Six Flags.

On Seeking Alpha, Bill Maurer writes that the SIX dividend is likely to be cut, while Marketplace author Trapping Value says the yield has its attention.