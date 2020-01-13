INTL FCStone to acquire GIROXX in preparation for Brexit

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) agrees to acquire GIROXX GmbH, a Frankfurt, Germany-based provider of online payment and foreign exchange hedging services to small- and medium-sized enterprises in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

This purchase completes a series of acquisitions and company restructuring to ensure that all clients of its London-based INTL FCStone Ltd. subsidiary are secure with continuity of service and market access, and are 100% unaffected by Brexit.

Closing is conditional upon the approval of Germany's BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht).

