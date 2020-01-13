Axovant Gene Therapies up 9% premarket on pipeline update

Thinly traded micro cap Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) perks up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of its pipeline progress and expected 2020 milestones. Highlights:

AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy showed a 37% improvement in motor function in Parkinson's patients (first cohort) at month 12 in a Phase 2 trial, SUNRISE-PD, with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported. A measure of daily living activities improved 44%. Enrollment is ongoing in the second cohort. The randomized sham-controlled part of the study should be initiated by year-end.

Encouraging data from the first child dosed in a study evaluating AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy in GM1 gangliosidosis suggesting tolerability and clinical improvement at month 6.

Encouraging data from study of AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy in Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases suggesting tolerability and disease stabilization.