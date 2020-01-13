Surgery Partners announces executive promotions

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) appoints Wayne S. DeVeydt to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Eric Evans, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately and has also been appointed to the Board of Directors.

The Company is reaffirming its previous FY 2019 guidance of revenue growth at a low single-digit percentage, and, when the adjusted for divested revenues, 2019 revenue growth at a high single digit percentage.

Surgery Partners reiterates FY 2019 guidance of double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth.

