Mizuho names top tech picks for 2020

Mizuho names Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as a top internet pick for the year, expecting the tech giant to outperform, "given its significant portfolio of assets, which are yet to be fully monetized."

The firm sees tailwinds from new products like Instagram checkouts and thinks the regulatory concerns are both overstated and priced into the stock.

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating and $240 price target. Facebook has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Facebook shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $219.28.

Mizuho also taps Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) as a top pick, saying the name "will likely outperform due to favorable comps, recovery in healthcare advertising, and meaningful operating leverage."

The firm maintains a Buy rating and $175 price target. Baidu has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.