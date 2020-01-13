Verso plays defense

Verso's (NYSE:VRS) sends a letter to shareholders recommending the sale of the company's Androscoggin and Stevens Point mills to Pixelle Specialty Solutions.

The board's letter also addresses the proxy battle underway.

"We believe Atlas/Blue Wolf has commenced its proxy contest so as to control the Company's specialty mills without paying for them and to provide an exit strategy for its suspected underperforming portfolio asset, Twin Rivers Paper, by combining it with our better performing assets. Atlas/Blue Wolf's objective is self-serving and doesn't benefit all of Verso's stockholders."

Shares of Verso are down 36% over the last 52 weeks.