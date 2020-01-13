Cnooc eyes higher capex, production in 2020

China's CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) unveils plans that would lift this year's capital spending to the highest level since 2014 while raising its production target to 520M-530M boe.
The spending increase to 85B-95B yuan ($12.3B-$13.8B) compares with 2019 capex estimated at 80.2B yuan, slightly above previous expectations.
The planned production would top last year's estimated 503M boe, which itself was above a previous target of 480M-490M boe.
CNOOC says it expects to bring 10 new projects online in 2020, mostly in Chinese offshore fields, but also in Guyana and the U.K.'s Buzzard field.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CEO