Cnooc eyes higher capex, production in 2020

China's CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) unveils plans that would lift this year's capital spending to the highest level since 2014 while raising its production target to 520M-530M boe.

The spending increase to 85B-95B yuan ($12.3B-$13.8B) compares with 2019 capex estimated at 80.2B yuan, slightly above previous expectations.

The planned production would top last year's estimated 503M boe, which itself was above a previous target of 480M-490M boe.

CNOOC says it expects to bring 10 new projects online in 2020, mostly in Chinese offshore fields, but also in Guyana and the U.K.'s Buzzard field.