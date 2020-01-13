Blueprint Medicines lays out growth plans
Jan. 13, 2020 8:28 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)BPMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) formally sets out its corporate goals for 2020.
- "As we complete our evolution into a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company this year, we will also aim to bring a second product to market, expand across multiple indications and extend our global commercial footprint with our first anticipated regulatory approval in Europe."
- The company says its future growth will also be fueled by an expanded strategic focus on systemic mastocytosis and related mast cell disorders, which represent a large population of underserved patients with significant medical needs.
- In particular, Blueprint expects to report top-line data from the Phase 3 VOYAGER trial of avapritinib in third-line GIST in Q2 and gain regulatory approval and launch avapritinib in fourth-line GIST in the U.S. During Q3, the company aims to gain regulatory approval and launch avapritinib in PDGFRA D842V GIST in Europe.
- #JPM20
