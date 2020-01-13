Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV), University of Bristol, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announce the outcome of a study using Oracle's cloud infrastructure to improve the speed of drug discovery and development of new treatments.

The study, "A General Mechanism for Signal Propagation in the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Family," was recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. It aimed to evaluate how receptors in the brain respond to nicotine.

Computations that would otherwise have taken months to complete were achieved in five days using Oracle's high-performance cloud infrastructure. The speed of results represents a breakthrough in computational chemistry and is transformational from a research perspective.