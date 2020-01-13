Ultragenyx estimates 2019 revenue $102M-$104m

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) preliminary full-year 2019 total revenue of $102M-$104M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $100.0M.

Total Crysvita revenue is ~$86M-$88M for the year, including collaboration revenue in the North American profit share territory, royalty revenue in the European territory from Kyowa Kirin, and product revenue for Crysvita in other regions.

Estimates 2020 Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories of $125M-$140M; the amount excludes European territory royalty revenue, the rights to which were sold to Royalty Pharma.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the company will no longer receive cash payments from the EU territory royalty until the respective threshold is met; however, the company will continue to record the royalty as "non-cash" revenue.

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments were greater than $750M at Dec. 31, 2019, including proceeds of $320M from the sale of its royalty interest in Crysvita in the European territory.

Ultragenyx expects to reduce net cash burn by more than 20% in 2020 vs. 2019.

#JPM20