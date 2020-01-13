Inogen expects Q4 revenue drop, looks to improvement in 2020

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) -18.2% pre-market after saying it expects Q4 revenues of $78.4M-$79.4M based on preliminary data, down 8.2%-9.4% from the year-ago quarter, citing softer than expected demand primarily in its direct-to-consumer and international channels.

For FY 2019, INGN expects revenues of $361M-$362M, up 0.9%-1.2% from 2018.

INGN updates FY 2020 revenue guidance to $385M-$400M, which would represent 6.4%-10.5% Y/Y growth vs. the 2019 preliminary revenue mid-point of $361.9M, with direct-to-consumer sales expected to be its fastest growing channel.

The company also expects manufacturing challenges to continue in Q1, where certain component part shortages may delay shipments.