Inogen expects Q4 revenue drop, looks to improvement in 2020

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) -18.2% pre-market after saying it expects Q4 revenues of $78.4M-$79.4M based on preliminary data, down 8.2%-9.4% from the year-ago quarter, citing softer than expected demand primarily in its direct-to-consumer and international channels.
For FY 2019, INGN expects revenues of $361M-$362M, up 0.9%-1.2% from 2018.
INGN updates FY 2020 revenue guidance to $385M-$400M, which would represent 6.4%-10.5% Y/Y growth vs. the 2019 preliminary revenue mid-point of $361.9M, with direct-to-consumer sales expected to be its fastest growing channel.
The company also expects manufacturing challenges to continue in Q1, where certain component part shortages may delay shipments.
