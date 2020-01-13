Vince aims for margin improvement in 2020

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) reports direct-to-consumer segment sales for the nine-week holiday period rose ~11% Y/Y.

The company says the increase was driven by comparable sales growth of approximately 6%, the opening of five net new stores since the end of the same period last year and sales from the Vince Unfold business launched in November of 2018. Rebecca Taylor and Parker results are reported to have had a minimal impact on the direct-to-Consumer sales growth.

Vince now sees sales of $365M to $378M and an operating income to land in a range of -$500K to +$3.0M.

CEO update: "We believe that we are uniquely positioned to drive meaningful profitable growth for the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. As we evaluated the Rebecca Taylor brand in particular, we saw an opportunity to acquire this company during a downturn in FY19 and leverage the same strategies that led to significantly improved financial performance at the Vince brand to reinvigorate profitable growth. We expect to achieve low-single digit operating margin in FY20 for the company and to drive further top line growth and margin expansion thereafter."

#ICR20