AcelRx +4% premarket on corporate update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) provides an update on its business and DSUVIA launch metrics.

166 healthcare facilities are REMS-certified and 148 formulary approvals have been achieved through December 31, 2019, exceeding year-end goals of 125 for each metric.

Year-end 2020 goals of 465 REMS-certified facilities and 465 formulary approvals.

FY 2019 total revenues of $2.3M.

Cash and short-term investments of $66.1M as of December 31, 2019.

Department of Defense Milestone C meeting for DSUVIA is expected in Q2 2020.

Commencement of investigator-initiated studies of DSUVIA in post-operative pain management and Enhanced Recovery protocols is anticipated beginning in H1 2020.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

#JPM20