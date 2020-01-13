CyrusOne cuts costs in downsizing move

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) cuts its workforce by ~12%, affecting 55 employees, to more closely align its business with current market conditions.

“This step to rightsize the organization, while not an easy decision, will result in enhanced margins and higher profitability over time,” said Gary Wojtaszek, president and CEO of CyrusOne

Also, by mutual agreement, Tesh Durvasula, president of CyrusOne's Europe division, will leave to pursue other interests effective March 1, 2020. Matt Pullen, managing director of Europe, will assume his responsibilities.

CyrusOne expects to incur an estimated charge of $5.9M from these matters.

Expects annualized cash compensation and benefit savings of ~$10.7M from these events.

CyrusOne will provide guidance for full year 2020 in its Q4 2019 earnings release, which is scheduled to be issued after the market closes on Feb. 19, 2020.