Five Below -18% after holiday sales disappoint

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reports holiday sales rose 13.4% for the nine-week period.

Comparable sales were down 2.6% as the retailer points to the fewer shopping days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The company now sees Q4 comp sales down 2.0%-2.5% vs. previous view of up 2%-3%. Full-year comp sales are now seen at up 0.5%-0.7% vs. previous view of up 2.5%.

Five Below sees Q4 sales of $685M to $688M vs. $717M consensus and full-year sales of $1.845B to $1.848B vs $1.89B consensus. Full-year EPS of $3.07 to $3.10 is seen vs. $3.11 to $3.19 prior view and $3.19 consensus.

Looking ahead, Five Below plans for 180 new stores in 2020.

Shares of Five Below are down 17.51% premarket to $100.00. Within the discounting sector, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is off 0.88% and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is 0.50% lower .

