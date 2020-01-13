Dave & Buster's matches expectations with guidance update

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) sees full-year revenue of $1.35B to match the consensus estimate.

Comparable sales are expected to be down 2.5% to 3.0% for the full year. EBITDA of $275M to $280M is anticipated vs. $277M consensus.

"We remain focused on our near-term priorities to revitalize our existing stores, build deeper guest engagement, prioritize spending, allocate capital to high- return opportunities, and return capital to shareholders," notes D&B CEO Brian Jenkins.

The company plans to report full results in early April.

Shares of D&B are down 0.05% premarket.

#ICR20