Dave & Buster's matches expectations with guidance update

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) sees full-year revenue of $1.35B to match the consensus estimate.
Comparable sales are expected to be down 2.5% to 3.0% for the full year. EBITDA of $275M to $280M is anticipated vs. $277M consensus.
"We remain focused on our near-term priorities to revitalize our existing stores, build deeper guest engagement, prioritize spending, allocate capital to high- return opportunities, and return capital to shareholders," notes D&B CEO Brian Jenkins.
The company plans to report full results in early April.
Shares of D&B are down 0.05% premarket.
